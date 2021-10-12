Winter flu vaccination programme begins in Jersey

A flu vaccine being administered.
The flu vaccine programme will run alongside the Covid-19 booster programme. Credit: PA Images

Jersey's winter flu vaccination programme will begin at today (12 October) at Fort Regent and various GPs surgeries and pharmacies across the island.

Islanders are being encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as it is offered as the risk of getting flu is higher this year due to increased circulation.

Before an individual attends their local pharmacy or GP, they must check whether they have the vaccine as delivery and distribution dates can vary.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) has already advised that it is safe to have both the Covid-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

The flu vaccine will be free for clinical risk groups which include:

  • Islanders aged 50 and over

  • Pregnant women

  • Those from a household on the shielded patient list or of a immunocompromised individual

  • Home carers

  • Care home and domiciliary care staff

  • Health staff

  • All children aged 2-4 years old

  • School aged children from reception to year 11

  • Infants who are 6 months to 2 years old who are in a clinical risk group

  • Islanders aged 16-50 who are in a clinically risk group

