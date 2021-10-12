Winter flu vaccination programme begins in Jersey

Jersey's winter flu vaccination programme will begin at today (12 October) at Fort Regent and various GPs surgeries and pharmacies across the island.

Islanders are being encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as it is offered as the risk of getting flu is higher this year due to increased circulation.

Before an individual attends their local pharmacy or GP, they must check whether they have the vaccine as delivery and distribution dates can vary.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) has already advised that it is safe to have both the Covid-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

The flu vaccine will be free for clinical risk groups which include: