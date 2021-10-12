Young people and parents get chance to 'Ask the Experts' on Covid-19 vaccine

Young people and their parents will have a chance to 'Ask the Experts' about the Covid-19 vaccination programme for 12-15 year olds this evening (12 October).

Vaccine appointments for the 12-15 year old age group opened in September.

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey Deputy Medical Officer for Health and Deborah MacMillan, Jersey's Children's Commissioner will be taking some of the questions from the public.

The session will be streamed across the government's social media channels from 7pm.

Question can still be submitted through www.sli.do using the code 445566.