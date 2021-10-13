Climate Series: Fast Fashion and the impact on the environment

Play video

Clothing is something many people love to invest time and money into, but the impact of our shopping habits is having on the planet is becoming increasingly apparent.

'Fast Fashion' is clothing that is made cheaply and quickly with the aim to get the newest 'on-trend' styles to market as fast and as cheaply as possible.

However, these garments are often discarded or degrade after only a few wears.

In the run-up to next month's COP26 - a global climate change conference - ITV Channel has been looking at ways we can all reduce our environmental impact here in the Channel Islands.

Acorn in Trinity, Jersey is a charity which aims to cut down on the amount of clothes that we sent to landfill by either repurposing them, selling them on second hand or training people to do certain skills like sewing.

The fashion industry produces the same amount of green house gasses as aviation and shipping combined.

Acorn use some of the textiles and fabrics to reuse and modify items.

People throw so much away, its horrifying. All the materials that we use, the threads, the ribbon, everything comes from re-use. Its just a fantastic project. Its a very throw away society now, people don't even think about reusing things. It's a great pity as some of the stuff is like new and is amazing to reuse. Terry Langford, Acorn Enterprise Tutor

On average Acorn gets up to 30 deliveries of clothing a week, however, less than a third make it to the resale rail. Those that do not are sent to the UK to be shipped out to third world countries.

We need to use natural, eco friendly clothing, hemp and linen. All these natural fibers that people are producing now and it might be a bit more expensive but there going to last a lot longer. People have spent money on these items but they don't last and it doesn't tell a story either. I think clothing needs to tell a story if you can find the source of it. Tracy Noel, Acorn Volunteer

13 Years To drink the water equivalent required to make a pair of jeans

300,000 Tonnes of clothes in UK landfill

Emily Smith is a fashion vlogger and advocate for second hand clothing. She has gone two years without buying any new clothes with the aim of slowing down the fashion industry.

Emily is trying to encourage people to look at the labels to see what the garments are made out of and which contain high micro-plastic like nylon and polyester.

