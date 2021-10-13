'Completely amoral': Jersey politician criticises UAE Ambassador's visit

A Jersey politician believes it is "completely amoral" that the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ambassador was not tackled on human rights issues during a visit to Jersey last week.

Senator Sam Mézec says Chief Minister John Le Fondré, who is now visiting the UAE, told him it is not the government's role to challenge them.

Senator Mézec is calling on the government to explain why they are not questioning and putting pressure on the UAE.

The UAE Ambassador, His Excellency Mansoor Abulhoul, visited Jersey from 7 to 9 October, taking part in a series of meetings aimed at strengthening business, tourism and governmental ties between the two places.

Jersey enjoys strong links with the UAE and it was a pleasure to welcome the Emirati Ambassador to the island. Building on the success of visits to the Emirates in previous years, there was much to discuss as we continue to broaden and develop our ties with the UAE as part of our Global Relations Strategy. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations and Financial Services Minister