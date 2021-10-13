A Jersey lawyer is warning that families who disagree on whether to have the Covid-19 vaccine could end up in court.
Since the vaccine was rolled out to 12-15 year-olds in Jersey at the end of last month, 600 young people have had the jab. Currently children need the consent of their parent or guardian to have it.
Family lawyer Rose Colley says if mediation does not work then people could find themselves in court.
Around 4,000 people within the age bracket are yet to book their vaccine and Dr Ivan Muscat is encouraging people to get the vaccine as the benefits outweigh the risks.