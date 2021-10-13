Play video

Some young people give their reasons for having or not having the vaccine

A Jersey lawyer is warning that families who disagree on whether to have the Covid-19 vaccine could end up in court.

Since the vaccine was rolled out to 12-15 year-olds in Jersey at the end of last month, 600 young people have had the jab. Currently children need the consent of their parent or guardian to have it.

So the way it's gonna work in practice is a consent form is signed and when they receive the vaccination you go through that and you would attend a vaccination centre with your parent or carer and if it appears there some sort of conflict or disagreement then what the government will do is support the young people and their parent through mediation so that they can discuss that. Deborah MacMillan, Jersey's Children's Commissioner

Family lawyer Rose Colley says if mediation does not work then people could find themselves in court.

Well the only way to settle it ultimately is to put it before the court I'm afraid. I think there can be a part for say medics, maybe even teachers to play in terms of trying to mediate between parents and the child and the family mediation service here might be able to help but ultimately if they are at deadlock then it can only be the court. Rose Colley, Lawyer

Around 4,000 people within the age bracket are yet to book their vaccine and Dr Ivan Muscat is encouraging people to get the vaccine as the benefits outweigh the risks.