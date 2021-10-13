Guernsey Health Officials concerned about rising Covid cases

Health officials in Guernsey are worried the rise in Covid cases on island is because symptomatic people are not following health advice.

As the temperatures drops, health officials are urging people to live responsibility and maintain good practices in order to live with the virus.

In recent days the island has seen an increase in cases and two people have been admitted to hospital.

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Medical Director of Health is urging islanders to maintain good Covid-19 health measures particularly as winter approaches.

We’ve been very successful in managing the number of cases while we’ve relaxed our border restrictions. But that’s only because we’ve taken responsibility as individuals, as families, and as businesses to reduce our own personal risk. Case number may fluctuate, but it’s really important we don’t become complacent just as we head into the winter months. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Health officials are concerned people who are symptomatic are not reporting their symptoms and instead continuing as normal and subsequently transmitting the virus in the community.