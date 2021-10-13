Guernsey States expected to decide on whether to introduce GST

Guernsey politicians are expected to decide whether or not they will introduce a new Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a States meeting today (13 October).

The introduction of GST was discussed at the last States meeting, but a decision has yet to be made on which of three options will be selected.

They are:

An income based health tax at 3%.

GST that will gradually increase to up to 8%, with measures to protect low-income households.

GST that will gradually increase to up to 5%, with smaller measures to protect low-income households.

It comes as Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee need to make up for a forecasted £80 million deficit in the public finances.