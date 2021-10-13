Jersey's Government want to run £60M Bellozanne sewage treatment works project

Jersey's Government have announced they want to run the £60 million Bellozanne Sewage Treatment works project after the original contractor went bust.

NMCN Plc went into administration and the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment Department (IHE) have since terminated the contract and want to now act as the principal contractor.

The IHE department say they have worked closely with advisors and stakeholders and concluded that this work is vital and needs to be completed as it is an asset to the island.