Visiting artist enjoys Jersey's views

Sophia interviewed Tony on the headland above Beauport where he had set up an easel, and was enjoying the calm weather

An artist from the UK is visiting Jersey to take in the stunning views and put them on canvas.

Tony Parson is a landscape artist, from Brighton, will be showcasing his work at an exhibition this week. He had previously visited the island but it was during coronavirus restrictions and his trip was hampered by poor weather.

The view being painted by Tony Parson Credit: ITV Channel TV

This time he asked people on social media for suggestions of where and what to paint and he was inundated with messages from islanders.

Jersey's coastline is stunning in Autumn and many like to stroll around the footpaths and enjoy the rugged landscapes, but Tony takes joy in painting them.

Some of the images Tony has painted in Jersey this week. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Arriving on Monday, Mr Parsons had a couple of days to paint some of the scenes he had already visited including Mont Orgueil.

Sophia caught up with him above Beauport beach and then his paintings will then be exhibited on Thursday and Friday in the Methodist Church in St Martin.