Chance to ask about Guernsey's travel tracker ahead of the half-term holidays

Sessions are being held in Guernsey this weekend to help islanders with the travel tracker system ahead of the half-term holidays.

Everyone arriving into the Bailiwick must register their journey history online.

Three Q&A meetings are being held at Candie Museum between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 October.

They will start with a short presentation and then members of the travel tracker team will be on-hand to answer any questions.

We have set up these sessions ahead of the half-term break when we know that travel numbers will increase. We hope providing assistance ahead of this peak in travel will speed up the arrival process at the airport and harbour. William Alexander, Guernsey's COVID-19 Project Manager

The full list of times are as follows: