Chance to ask about Guernsey's travel tracker ahead of the half-term holidays

Credit ITV Channel TV
Everyone arriving into the Bailiwick must register their journey history online. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Sessions are being held in Guernsey this weekend to help islanders with the travel tracker system ahead of the half-term holidays.

Everyone arriving into the Bailiwick must register their journey history online.

Guernsey Travel Tracker simplified after passengers face issues
Guernsey lifts isolation rule for unvaccinated arrivals from Common Travel Area
More travel options for islanders as UK removes 47 countries from red list

Three Q&A meetings are being held at Candie Museum between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 October.

They will start with a short presentation and then members of the travel tracker team will be on-hand to answer any questions.

The full list of times are as follows:

  • Saturday 16 October: 10.30am to 12.00pm and 2:30pm to 4pm.

  • Sunday 17 October: 10.30am to 12.00pm.