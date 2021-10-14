Chance to ask about Guernsey's travel tracker ahead of the half-term holidays
Sessions are being held in Guernsey this weekend to help islanders with the travel tracker system ahead of the half-term holidays.
Everyone arriving into the Bailiwick must register their journey history online.
Three Q&A meetings are being held at Candie Museum between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 October.
They will start with a short presentation and then members of the travel tracker team will be on-hand to answer any questions.
The full list of times are as follows:
Saturday 16 October: 10.30am to 12.00pm and 2:30pm to 4pm.
Sunday 17 October: 10.30am to 12.00pm.