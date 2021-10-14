A 13 year old boy is critically ill in a UK hospital after abusing aerosols at a gathering in Guernsey on Saturday (9 October) evening.

The child was in the Fort Hommet and Le Guet area when it happened.

Guernsey police say this is not a one off incident and say young people have been gathering in large groups and abusing solvents, and they fear similar life-threatening incidents could happen again.

The police are warning young people it is a seriously dangerous activity and can have very serious consequences.

They are urging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of solvent abuse and to make sure they're children are not taking part in these activities.

Guernsey police are working youth organisations to tackle the issue and keep young people safe.

If you have any immediate concerns, you can contact Guernsey Police on 01481 222222, or you can call Action for Children Guernsey on 01481 700218 for advice.

Additionally, if you have any information about the incident please contact the Public Protection Unit at Police Headquarters on 01481 222222 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.