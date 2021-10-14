Concerns over the future of Jersey's Child Therapy Centre under hospital plans

Senator Sam Mézec has challenged Jersey's Chief Minister to put together a plan for delivering a new permanent centre as soon as possible. Credit: ITV Channel TV

There are concerns over the long-term future of Jersey's Child Development and Therapy Centre.

The clinic provides treatment and support for children with complex needs, but its building will be knocked down to make way for the new hospital at Overdale.

The centre will be temporarily moved along with other services to the old Les Quennevais school site, which will be given a refit costing £10 million.

