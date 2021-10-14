Digital Covid-19 certificates available in Jersey from next week

Play video

Graham Ramsden from Jersey's Government explains the longer term plan for the digital passport

Digital covid-19 certificates will be available to eligible islanders in Jersey from next week.

To get the QR Code islanders will have to download and register for the YOTI app, which is the same app people use to submit their tax returns.

Within the app it will display an individuals vaccination record, including all the doses administered. The code must be requested and then will be sent via email to use as a offline evidence of vaccination status.

I am pleased that evidence of islanders’ vaccination status will now be available digitally. I know many islanders will welcome the accessibility of having a QR code for first and second doses displayed on their smartphone or emailed to them. We are rapidly working on giving islanders the ability to save the certificate to their smartphone which can be used offline. Senator John le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The code will only be valid for 30 days, and then a new code will need to be downloaded. It will only be able to be used in limited situations at the moment which include domestic events in Scotland and Wales, and in France as part of the Pass Sanitaire system.

It is hoped that the UK will join the EU Digital Covid certification gateway system which will then allow Jersey's certification to be used for travel and domestic use across Europe.

A platform is still being developed to allow islanders to save a certificate on their phones but for now individuals should request a PDF certificate, print it and travel with it.