Guernsey Police apply for 10 UK officers to cover staffing

Guernsey police have applied for 10 UK based police officers to come to the island and cover staffing.

Permanent staff members need to go to the UK to complete essential training courses which have been delayed because of the pandemic and local lockdowns.

The force say that cover will be needed as it would not be possible to maintain the required staffing levels and still fulfil the training needs.

The decision has been supported the Committee for Home Affairs following a consultation.

They hope to have the UK police officers based on the island between 1 and 22 of December 2021 and 3 January to 21 March 2022.

The cost of the secondments will be covered by the Bailiwick's Law Enforcement's allocated budget.