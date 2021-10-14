Guernsey States to spend £6.5m on Kenilworth Vinery for affordable housing

Guernsey States will fund the £6.5 million purchase of Kenilworth Vinery as they try to tackle an island-wide housing crisis.

It is hoped the development by Guernsey's Housing Association could create up to 135 affordable homes, mostly one and two-bed accommodation.

The plans would create part-ownership homes, social rental and key worker housing.

More than 500 households are currently on the waiting list for affordable homes.

By addressing pressures on affordable housing, the island currently has a waiting list of about 500, it is anticipated that this may also reduce pressure on the private rental market, which we know currently has far more demand than supply. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Kenilworth Vinery off Saltpans Road in the Vale has been identified as a priority area for housing under the Island Development Plan and already has an approved framework which should help with planning approval.

The purchase of Kenilworth Vinery offers an immediate opportunity to get development of much-needed housing stock progressing quickly ... We are mindful of needing to balance the needs of the whole island for more affordable housing, with those of localised communities understandably wary of development on their doorstep. Deputy Peter Roffey, Chair of Guernsey's Housing Action Group

The Housing Action Group are looking at other sites, including some which are owned by the States.