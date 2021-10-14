Jersey students hoping to break down the stigma on mental health

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis

Students at Victoria College Jersey are being encouraged to speak up about their mental health, and break down any stigma around talking about it.

In the week following World Mental Health Day the students have been running various fundraising activities for Mind Jersey which have also raised awareness.

It's huge, I mean the number of people affected by mental health, almost everyone or your going to know someone who has been affected. It's huge as everyone will be affected at some point within their lifetime, no matter if its anxiety, depression or anything, its massive. Jonny Jackson, Wellbeing prefect at Victoria College

Older pupils have been spending time with younger pupils to help them open up and talk about their mental health.

They also want to give them somewhere to go if they feel they are in trouble or need help.

Young Victoria College students talking to older students about mental health. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Teachers have also been speaking about their own mental health experiences to show that it can happen to anyone in a attempt to break down the barriers.

50% Having mental health issues at 14 years old

20% Adolescence experiencing mental health issues in any given year

Students hope to create a culture of kindness in a time where younger people sometimes struggle to deal external pressures from social media and exams.

