Jersey students hoping to break down the stigma on mental health
Video Report by ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis
Students at Victoria College Jersey are being encouraged to speak up about their mental health, and break down any stigma around talking about it.
In the week following World Mental Health Day the students have been running various fundraising activities for Mind Jersey which have also raised awareness.
Older pupils have been spending time with younger pupils to help them open up and talk about their mental health.
They also want to give them somewhere to go if they feel they are in trouble or need help.
Teachers have also been speaking about their own mental health experiences to show that it can happen to anyone in a attempt to break down the barriers.
Students hope to create a culture of kindness in a time where younger people sometimes struggle to deal external pressures from social media and exams.
If your struggling with mental health issues you can reach out to various people and organisations:
Talk to someone you trust.
Contact your GP and explain you require an urgent appointment.
If already under the care of HSC services, contact your key worker.
Contact the Samaritans either by their 24 hour free and confidential helpline on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or visit the website.
If you are concerned you might harm yourself or someone else, phone the emergency services or take yourself to the emergency department.