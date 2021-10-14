Pedestrian hospitalised after crash on Les Banques

A pedestrian had to be taken to hospital after a collision in Guernsey last night (Wednesday 13 October).

Shortly before 10pm, emergency services were dispatched to Les Banques where it had been reported a pedestrian had been involved in a road traffic collision.

They were assessed at the scene by paramedics and given initial treatment, before they were taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Guernsey Police closed the road while paramedics were on scene.

The call was one of 19 taken by St John Ambulance including assisting with a medivac involving the coastguard helicopter, though this was unrelated to the road traffic incident.