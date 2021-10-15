Crucial repairs made to Minquiers seawall

Play video

Formed around 7,000 years ago by rising sea levels, the Minquiers have recently been exposed to the brutal elements.

The Minquiers is a set of rocks and islands 15km south of Jersey and forms part of the Balliwick of Jersey.

The seawall which was in place to protect the main island has been damaged over time - and without repair puts the 10 buildings on the island at risk.

ITV Channel's Richard Pallot went along to speak to those on the island and find out how the work is coming along.