First live show in Guernsey's Underground Hospital since major summer refurbishment
Guernsey's German Underground Hospital is hosting its first live show since a major refit over the summer.
Actors from Music Theatre Guernsey are performing 'Let The Right One In' - a bestselling Swedish romantic horror novel adapted for the stage.
It follows a sell-out production of Frankenstein in the same venue last year and will be the first live theatre show since months of refurbishment work.
The show is not recommended for younger audiences with very strong language and scenes of violence.
It centres on a bullied schoolboy called Oskar, whose life changes when he meets Eli, who offers friendship and a way to fight back.
More information about tickets and performances, which run until Saturday 23 October, can be found here.