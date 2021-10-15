Guernsey's German Underground Hospital is hosting its first live show since a major refit over the summer.

Actors from Music Theatre Guernsey are performing 'Let The Right One In' - a bestselling Swedish romantic horror novel adapted for the stage.

This unique setting offers a truly atmospheric space which is perfect for this type of event. The recent refurbishment has brought a fresh, modern look to parts of the tunnel complex with better lighting, lots of new and relevant exhibits, new interpretation boards and fascinating exhibitions to look at. Steve Powell, Site Director at The German Underground Hospital

It follows a sell-out production of Frankenstein in the same venue last year and will be the first live theatre show since months of refurbishment work.

We had tremendously positive feedback from audiences about seeing live theatre in the tunnels last year and now we're able to present another brilliantly written drama there, but with a lot less damp and a bit more comfort. Alison Castle, Director

The show is not recommended for younger audiences with very strong language and scenes of violence.

It centres on a bullied schoolboy called Oskar, whose life changes when he meets Eli, who offers friendship and a way to fight back.

More information about tickets and performances, which run until Saturday 23 October, can be found here.