Free lateral flow tests to slow the spread of Covid in the Bailiwick of Guernsey

Free lateral flow tests (LFT) will be given out in the Bailiwick of Guernsey to help curb the spread of Covid.

From Monday 18 October, islanders can pick up packs of 25 tests from the end of Crown Pier in St Peter Port.

They will initially be available every day except Wednesdays and Sundays for the next fortnight.

People attending vaccine appointments at Beau Sejour can pick up kits there.

The free LFTs will also be available in Alderney, Sark and Herm.

It is hoped increased regular testing will help slow the spread of the virus, especially during colder months when people are expected to be mixing more indoors.

This provides us with a further useful tool for managing COVID-19 and will help us prevent the virus spreading, particularly to vulnerable people or in settings where it could spread very widely. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The move comes days after health officials admitted they are worried the rise in Covid cases is down to people with symptoms not following advice.

Islanders are being asked to test themselves twice a week with the kits.

LFTs should also be done if told to do so by the contact tracing or public health team, before meeting in a crowded or poorly ventilated place, and when visiting a vulnerable person.

Anyone with symptoms must stay at home and call the helpline on 01481 220001 or 01481 220002.

If the LFT is positive, a PCR test needs to be booked straight away through the helpline and the person must stay at home.

Lateral flow tests are one of the tools we use for managing COVID-19, something islanders have done incredibly well in recent months, and so offering them to all islanders so they have a supply at hand makes good sense. This is so important as we move forward to living responsibly with COVID-19. Richard Evans, Director of Guernsey's COVID-19 Response

A full list of opening times to collect LFTs from Monday 18 October can be found below:

Crown Pier, Guernsey:

Monday 18, Tuesday 19 and Thursday 21 October between 9am and 5:30pm.

Friday 22 October between 9am and 2pm.

Saturday 23 October between 10am and 2pm.

Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Thursday 28 October between 9am and 5:30pm.

Friday 29 October between 9am and 2pm.

Saturday 30 October between 10am and 2pm.

Parking will be available and islanders are asked to only take the packs they need.

Anyone not able to collect a pack in-person can ask a friend or family member to pick one up for them, or call the non-clinical helpline on 01481 717118 to book a delivery.

Harbour, Alderney:

Every day between 9am and 10:30am and 1:30pm and 2:30pm (next to the Harbour showers).

Sark Government Committee Office, Sark:

Monday to Friday between 11am and 3pm.

Main Harbour Office, Herm: