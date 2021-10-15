Jersey beat Germany in thrilling opening game of T20 European qualifiers

Jersey's cricketers have won their opening game of the European T20 World Cup qualifiers.

The islanders produced an excellent bowling display to edge a tight contest by four runs.

Jersey batted first with opener Harrison Carlyon doing most of the heavy lifting with a 44-ball half century.

The islanders were well placed at 75-1 in the 12th over but lost regular wickets as they tried to up the run rate in the final few overs, eventually finishing on 137-7 thanks to brief cameos from Jonty Jenner and Ben Ward.

In reply Jersey started well, limiting Germany to just five runs from the first two overs. The Germans soon got to grips with the bowling though and were 53-0 at the end of the powerplay.

Jersey began the comeback courtesy of star man Carlyon. He removed both openers including a brilliant run out as he steamed in from backward point to throw down the stumps.

Having scored 53 runs from the opening six overs, Germany only managed 48 from their next ten. Captain Chuggy Perchard with two wickets in five balls to leave The Germans needing 40 runs from the last four overs.

After a tense few overs it all came down to Germany needing 14 from the final set of six. Julius Sumerauer was given the responsibility with the ball. A delicate scoop went to the boundary off the second ball but he held his nerve with only four singles taken off the final four balls.

Next up is Italy tomorrow afternoon (16 October).