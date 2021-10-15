Jersey homeowner sustained minor injuries following break in

Jersey Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and sustained minor injuries in his own home following a break in.

The home owner was confronted by another man at 1am on Sunday 10 October.

The intruder entered the property via a first floor balcony in the Lower Park (West Park) area on La Route De St Aubin.

The man police would like to speak to is described as about 6ft tall, with a pale complexion and an English accent.

The police say he was wearing dark clothing with a black hat with a soft top and floppy brim, also known as a ‘bucket’ style hat.

If you have any information about the man in question, or have private CCTV of that area at that time please get in touch with the police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.