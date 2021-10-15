'Totally inadequate': Jersey politician slams government for lack of affordable housing
Senator Sam Mézec has hit out at what he calls "totally inadequate" plans for housing in Jersey.
The Reform Jersey party leader has lodged a proposition with the States Assembly, calling for the number of affordable homes to at least be doubled on the South Hill and Waterfront developments.
The government's current affordable housing target for these sites is 15%.
It comes months after members approved his proposition that buy-to-let investors should be banned from purchasing property at the South Hill development - a move aimed at increasing affordable housing options.