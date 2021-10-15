Senator Sam Mézec has hit out at what he calls "totally inadequate" plans for housing in Jersey.

The Reform Jersey party leader has lodged a proposition with the States Assembly, calling for the number of affordable homes to at least be doubled on the South Hill and Waterfront developments.

The government's current affordable housing target for these sites is 15%.

Jersey currently has around 2,000 applications on our first-time-buyers waiting list, and a further 1,000 waiting for social rental housing. For the government to propose building just 173 new affordable homes in these massive developments is clearly totally inadequate ... I am therefore proposing that the government's 15% target is scrapped, and replaced with a target of 50% or at least 30%. Senator Sam Mézec, leader of the Reform Jersey Party

It comes months after members approved his proposition that buy-to-let investors should be banned from purchasing property at the South Hill development - a move aimed at increasing affordable housing options.