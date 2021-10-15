Les Ormes Leisure Village wants to build accommodation to encourage workers to come to Jersey.

The current housing crisis, Brexit and Covid has made it difficult for them to find staff who can stay on-island.

They already have permission to build 60 new units of self catering accommodation of various sizes, which will double the overall footprint of the holiday village.

But they have now revised that application in order to add staff accommodation of two four-bed houses.

The situation has deteriorated significantly in the last three months. It is critical and may well get worse, shown with restaurants reducing their hours and other groups looking to buy lodging houses to staff their teams. Mike Graham, Managing Director at Les Ormes

Without the extra staff accommodation, Les Ormes says customer services including the restaurant, maintenance and new guest facilities would be affected.