Jersey holiday complex wants to build staff accommodation to attract workers into the island
Les Ormes Leisure Village wants to build accommodation to encourage workers to come to Jersey.
The current housing crisis, Brexit and Covid has made it difficult for them to find staff who can stay on-island.
They already have permission to build 60 new units of self catering accommodation of various sizes, which will double the overall footprint of the holiday village.
But they have now revised that application in order to add staff accommodation of two four-bed houses.
Without the extra staff accommodation, Les Ormes says customer services including the restaurant, maintenance and new guest facilities would be affected.