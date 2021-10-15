Serving Jersey Police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Play video

A serving Jersey Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of committing a sexual assault.

It is understood the 48-year-old was off-duty at the time of the incident which allegedly happened on Saturday 9 October.

He remains in police custody at this time.

He and the victim are known to each other, and the victim is receiving support from specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent Alison Fossey, States of Jersey Police gave this statement

Jersey Police would urgently like to speak to two men who were seen on CCTV talking to an honorary police officer outside the Trafalgar pub in St Aubin at around 10:15pm (9 October).

These people are not suspected of any wrongdoing and are not involved in the incident the police are investigating.

However, it is believe the men can help with enquiries and Jersey Police would like them to get in contact.

The first man was wearing dark trousers, a white top and white shoes, thought to be trainers.

The other man was wearing a dark top, with blue shorts with white stripes down the side and very distinctive bright red or orange trainers.

The States of Jersey Police can be contacted on 01534 612612.