Aurigny has launched new direct flights between Guernsey and Malaga in Spain.

The airline will begin operating the weekly services next summer.

Since launching our European destinations this year we have understood the local demand for ease of travel to as many destinations as possible. There is definitely an appetite from Bailiwick residents to fly direct rather than have to use a UK connecting airport. Malcolm Coupar, Commercial Director, Aurigny

The company says there is "definitely an appetite from Bailiwick residents to fly direct rather than having to use a UK connecting airport".

Weekly flights to Malaga will offer the opportunity of a summer holiday direct from Guernsey at a great price without the need of a night in a Gatwick hotel. As the flights are operating on our jet, customers will be in the Spanish sunshine less than three hours after leaving Guernsey. Malcolm Coupar, Commercial Director, Aurigny

Flights to the Spanish city will run from 13 July to 7 September 2022.