Channel Islands politicians pay tribute to stabbed MP Sir David Amess

Politicians in the Channel Islands are paying tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who has died after being stabbed multiple times in what UK police are calling a terrorist incident.

The 69-year-old was holding a constituency surgery at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, when he was killed.

Police say a 25-year-old British man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In Jersey, Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham described the incident as "shocking".

The States of Guernsey also tweeted its condolences to the politician's family and friends.

Guernsey's External Relations Minister Jonathan Le Tocq said he was "shocked and saddened".

Deputy Le Tocq added that he met the MP during last week's Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Sir David had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.