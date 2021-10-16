Fishing nets and bicycle parts among rubbish picked up during Guernsey beach clean
Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout
Fishing nets and bike parts were among the objects picked up by volunteers taking part in a beach clean in Guernsey.
The Clean Earth Trust took to La Fontenelle Bay on Saturday (16 October).
10-year-old Zara Smart was one of the youngest islanders to get involved.
The Clean Earth Trust keeps a survey of every item they collect in the hope of dealing with the source of the littering, not just the aftermath.