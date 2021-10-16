Fishing nets and bicycle parts among rubbish picked up during Guernsey beach clean

  • Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Fishing nets and bike parts were among the objects picked up by volunteers taking part in a beach clean in Guernsey.

The Clean Earth Trust took to La Fontenelle Bay on Saturday (16 October).

10-year-old Zara Smart was one of the youngest islanders to get involved.

The Clean Earth Trust keeps a survey of every item they collect in the hope of dealing with the source of the littering, not just the aftermath.