Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Fishing nets and bike parts were among the objects picked up by volunteers taking part in a beach clean in Guernsey.

The Clean Earth Trust took to La Fontenelle Bay on Saturday (16 October).

10-year-old Zara Smart was one of the youngest islanders to get involved.

I do beach cleans because its really good fun to do with friends and family and it help takes all the litter out of the ocean. Zara Smart, aged 10

The Clean Earth Trust keeps a survey of every item they collect in the hope of dealing with the source of the littering, not just the aftermath.