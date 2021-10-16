Guernseyman wants more islanders to get CPR training after it saved his life
Video report by ITV Channel's Louisa Britton
A Guernseyman is urging islanders to learn CPR after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing sport.
Alan Hubert had been playing racquetball when he collapsed just before Christmas last year.
He says he only survived because the people around him at the time knew what to do.
James Jones and Claire Luvin, two personal trainers at Kings Premier Health Club, were able to give him life-saving CPR and used a defibrillator while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
What is a cardiac arrest?
A cardiac arrest is caused by an electrical problem with the heart which means the organ does not have the capability to pump blood around the body and to the brain.
It causes a person to stop breathing and fall unconscious.
CPR should only be administered when the person is either unconscious and not breathing or unconscious and not breathing correctly.
Guernsey's emergency services are calling on more people to get themselves trained up as part of their Restart a Heart campaign.
Islanders can get more information by emailing info@firstaidtraining.gg.