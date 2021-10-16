Jersey police officer released on bail after alleged 'serious sexual assault'

Play video

Detective Superintendent Alison Fossey addressing the public following the serving officer's arrest on Friday (15 October).

A serving Jersey Police officer, arrested on suspicion of committing a "serious sexual assault", has been released on bail.

It is understood the 48-year-old was off-duty at the time of the incident, which allegedly happened on Saturday 9 October.

He and the alleged victim are known to each other, and the victim is receiving support from specialist officers.