Jersey names first athletes selected for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey has announced the names of the first 16 athletes that will represent the island in Birmingham next summer.

The island will be represented in at least six sports, with more competitors set to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

I warmly congratulate the 16 athletes that have so far been selected to represent Jersey. With 12 having been to a senior Games at least once, two having worked with us at a Youth Games and two new faces, we feel Jersey has the foundation of an excellent team for 2022. Paul du Feu, Continuum Pathway performance manager

A five-strong lawn bowls team has been selected:

Derek Boswell

Malcolm de Sousa

Ross Davis

Greg David

Scott Ruderman

Ross Davis competed at Gold Coast 2018.

Four cyclists have been selected:

Rhys Pilley

Rhys Hidrio

Jack Rebours

Dean Robson

Three athletes have been picked to compete in the swimming:

Harry Shalamon

Gemma Atherley

Robbie Jones

In athletics, discus siblings Zane Duquemin and Shadine Duquemin have both been chosen following solid performances this year. Triathlete Ollie Turner returns to the squad.

Ollie Turner in action at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Credit:

And Daniel Lee will be back representing Jersey in the men's gymnastics.

Dan is training in London and will look to build on his Commonwealth Games debut in 2018.

Daniel Lee competing in 2018.

The announcement leaves 14 places open to athletes still on the senior pathway or the new development pathway.

Table tennis has been deemed internationally as a "qualification sport" which means Jersey's table tennis players have to follow a different pathway to reach the Games.

We're working closely with the Jersey Table Tennis Association and the Federation to understand how this is going to work, with the problems and challenges around the 72 nations and territories that make up the Games. We’ve made our concerns clear and will strive to ensure our players get a fair chance of selection. Paul du Feu, Continuum Pathway performance manager

Jersey have won four Commonwealth Games medals in their history.