Jersey names first athletes selected for 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey has announced the names of the first 16 athletes that will represent the island in Birmingham next summer.
The island will be represented in at least six sports, with more competitors set to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.
A five-strong lawn bowls team has been selected:
Derek Boswell
Malcolm de Sousa
Ross Davis
Greg David
Scott Ruderman
Four cyclists have been selected:
Rhys Pilley
Rhys Hidrio
Jack Rebours
Dean Robson
Three athletes have been picked to compete in the swimming:
Harry Shalamon
Gemma Atherley
Robbie Jones
In athletics, discus siblings Zane Duquemin and Shadine Duquemin have both been chosen following solid performances this year. Triathlete Ollie Turner returns to the squad.
And Daniel Lee will be back representing Jersey in the men's gymnastics.
Dan is training in London and will look to build on his Commonwealth Games debut in 2018.
The announcement leaves 14 places open to athletes still on the senior pathway or the new development pathway.
Table tennis has been deemed internationally as a "qualification sport" which means Jersey's table tennis players have to follow a different pathway to reach the Games.
Jersey have won four Commonwealth Games medals in their history.