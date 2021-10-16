MBE presented to Guernsey care worker

A Guernsey nurse who played an important role in the island's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been presented with an MBE at Government House.

Sue Fleming was named in this year's New Year's Honours List for services to residential care in Guernsey.

The medal was handed over to her by Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor on behalf of the Royal Family.

Sue is a remarkable person, whose energy, leadership and ingenuity were exemplary. It's unusual for MBE investitures to take place here at Government House, so I was particularly pleased to be able to present this award. Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, Lieutenant-Governor

Sue has dedicated 40 years of her life to nursing, working predominately with older adults and people with mental health difficulties.

At the start of the pandemic, she was picked to lead a healthcare team that supported care homes and their residents across the island.

This award is not just about me. Whilst I'm very proud and privileged, it's for everyone who works in the care home sector. Sue Fleming MBE

About Sue Fleming MBE:

Matron of St John's Residential Home since 2012

Trusted to lead an initiative ensuring that all hospital patients were tested for Covid-19 on discharge/prior to admission to residential homes

Launched her own campaign to recruit former care staff

Sourced PPE despite local shortages, distributing stocks throughout the Island's residential homes

Distributed iPads to residential homes to keep residents in touch with their families

She was the first person in Guernsey to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

An MBE is the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, behind CBE and then OBE.

The honour is given for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.