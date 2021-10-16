Prisoners make benches for vandalised Guernsey sports bar
Prisoners in Guernsey have made new benches for a Guernsey sports bar which was vandalised earlier this year.
Furniture was damaged at the KGV by England football fans watching the Euros in July.
More than £1,500 was raised by islanders to help pay for the venue to be repaired.
Guernsey Prison runs a carpentry workshop to give inmates the chance to learn new skills and gain City & Guild qualifications.
It was set up by Creative Learning in Prison (CLIP).
The charity which was founded in 2013 to promote "creative activities for prisoners which are meaningful and productive".