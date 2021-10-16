Prisoners make benches for vandalised Guernsey sports bar

Football fans damaged the KGV in Guernsey while watching England's game against Germany.
An online crowdfunding page was set up to help pay for the damage. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Prisoners in Guernsey have made new benches for a Guernsey sports bar which was vandalised earlier this year.

Furniture was damaged at the KGV by England football fans watching the Euros in July.

More than £1,500 was raised by islanders to help pay for the venue to be repaired.

Guernsey Prison runs a carpentry workshop to give inmates the chance to learn new skills and gain City & Guild qualifications.

It was set up by Creative Learning in Prison (CLIP).

The charity which was founded in 2013 to promote "creative activities for prisoners which are meaningful and productive".