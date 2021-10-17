Guernsey coastguard called to rescue drunk speedboat passengers

Guernsey's coastguard had to be called to rescue a speed boat which got lost after its crew spent the day drinking alcohol.

Lifeboat teams set off from St Peter Port just after midnight on Sunday (17 October).

The boat was found near St Martin's Point about 20 minutes later.

This incident was largely due to the crew taking their vessel to sea, in the dark after consuming alcohol throughout the day. The vessel was not appropriately equipped for returning to Jersey at night and had very limited safety equipment onboard. Guernsey Coastguard

Both passengers on board had been drinking alcohol and their boat was not properly equipped for the return journey.

The pair were found to be suffering from the cold and had a very limited amount of safety kit to use in an emergency.

They were assessed by paramedics from St John Ambulance upon being rescued.