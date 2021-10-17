Guernsey coastguard called to rescue drunk speedboat passengers
Guernsey's coastguard had to be called to rescue a speed boat which got lost after its crew spent the day drinking alcohol.
Lifeboat teams set off from St Peter Port just after midnight on Sunday (17 October).
The boat was found near St Martin's Point about 20 minutes later.
Both passengers on board had been drinking alcohol and their boat was not properly equipped for the return journey.
The pair were found to be suffering from the cold and had a very limited amount of safety kit to use in an emergency.
They were assessed by paramedics from St John Ambulance upon being rescued.