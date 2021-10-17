Islanders return to traditional Cider Festival in Jersey

People in Jersey have been celebrating the island's rich history of cider production at Hamptonne Country Life Museum this weekend.
The two day festival, La Faîs'sie d'Cidre, welcomed visitors of all ages to join in the tradition after it was called off last year due to the pandemic.
There were tastings of freshly-pressed apple juice and cider along with activities and entertainment for children.
Jersey Heritage says it is delighted to be able to invite families back to the festival and teach younger generations the significance of the tradition.