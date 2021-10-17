Islanders return to traditional Cider Festival in Jersey

Play video

People in Jersey have been celebrating the island's rich history of cider production at Hamptonne Country Life Museum this weekend. The two day festival, La Faîs'sie d'Cidre, welcomed visitors of all ages to join in the tradition after it was called off last year due to the pandemic.

I've always been fascinated with it since I was a kid. The favourite part of mine is the community we have, last year we didn't have so many people and now we have quite a few who have done it over the years and I like that. Poppy, Volunteer

There were tastings of freshly-pressed apple juice and cider along with activities and entertainment for children. Jersey Heritage says it is delighted to be able to invite families back to the festival and teach younger generations the significance of the tradition.

At one point every table would have had jugs of cider, not water, everyone drank cider and the fields are full of orchids and we've got a fantastic orchid here at Hamptonne full of apple varieties sweet and sour that make quite good cider. Nicky Lucas, Jersey Heritage