Jersey Cricket win third game in a row in T20 European qualifiers

Jersey's cricketers made it three wins from three in the T20 World Cup European Qualifiers with a stunning comeback against Denmark.

The islanders were bowled out for just 94 but produced another fine bowling performance to win by five runs.

Captain Chuggy Perchard was the star of the show with four wickets and a rapid 23 with the bat.

The victory puts Jersey top of the table after wins over Italy yesterday and Germany on Friday.

I'm so proud of the boys, it was a great effort! We were 30, 40 runs below par so it's a relief to win more than anything. I've been playing cricket for Jersey for 12 years now and I think that's my first man of the match award! Chuggy Perchard, Jersey Cricket Captain

Jersey struggled after losing the toss and being put into bat. They lost three early wickets and limped to 15-3 at the end of the powerplay. The islanders found it difficult to up the momentum and were 58-6 with five overs left. However some late hitting from Perchard 23 (9) helped them get up to 94 when the final wicket fell.

In reply Denmark started well and were firmly in control at 30-1 after the powerplay. But once again Jersey clawed their way back into the game with some tight bowling. Two stumpings from Jake Dunford coupled with a stunning catch from Perchard left Denmark 78-6, needing 17 from the last three overs to win.

After two tight overs that soon became six required from the final over. Up stepped captain Perchard to produce some outstanding death bowling with three dot balls and two wickets to seal another win for Jersey.

Neil Macrae's team have a rest tomorrow before taking on Germany on Tuesday.