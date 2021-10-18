Alderney residents invited to share views on developing the new Island Plan

Residents in Alderney have been invited to share their views to shape the new Island Plan.

The States of Alderney wants to focus on how the community can move forward together as part of the Bailiwick, with the aim of creating a realistic and achievable plan for the coming years.

The survey is open to everyone who has an interest in Alderney, and the government hopes to use the results in forging the final Island Plan.

The survey will focus on six key themes which include:

Economy

Energy

Accessibility and connectivity

Community development

Natural and man-made environment

Governance

The survey will close on 8 November with the results being collected and published later on.

You can find the survey here.