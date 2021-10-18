Cancer patients in Jersey grow their own to boost wellbeing

Cancer patients and carers will have a safe space to socialise and improve their wellbeing thanks to a new allotment bought by Macmillan Cancer Support.

The patients and carers will be able to grow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers at the allotment in St Clement.

The produce will be sold from Macmillan Jersey's charity book cafe in Burrard Street.

We know from people attending forest therapy walks that there are numerous benefits to accessing outdoor green space. Having an allotment plot will provide people affected by cancer a place to meet and come together socially and collectively help support their wellbeing and provide vital social support. Pam Aubert - Service Manager

Macmillan Jersey wanted to develop access to group support activities which has been welcomed by patients.

This allotment plot has the potential to provide a peaceful and productive space, away from it all, for anyone affected by cancer. Great opportunity to meet up with other supportive folk in the open air amongst wildflowers, fruit bushes and vegetables. Service user Colin

To find out more about how to get involved with the plot, please get in touch with PamAubert - Service Manager by emailing: pam@macmillanjersye.com or call: 498188.