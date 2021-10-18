Cancer patients in Jersey grow their own to boost wellbeing
Cancer patients and carers will have a safe space to socialise and improve their wellbeing thanks to a new allotment bought by Macmillan Cancer Support.
The patients and carers will be able to grow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers at the allotment in St Clement.
The produce will be sold from Macmillan Jersey's charity book cafe in Burrard Street.
Macmillan Jersey wanted to develop access to group support activities which has been welcomed by patients.
To find out more about how to get involved with the plot, please get in touch with PamAubert - Service Manager by emailing: pam@macmillanjersye.com or call: 498188.