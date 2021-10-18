Cyclist taken to hospital following crash in Guernsey

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on Elizabeth Avenue in Guernsey.

The crash happened at about 8am on Monday 18 October and the cyclist was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information.

Credit: Guernsey Police.

Officers are also keen to speak to private or business owners that might have CCTV footage or drivers with dash cam footage from the scene.

Please contact Police Constable 177 Le Galloudec on 222222 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.