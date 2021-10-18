Drivers warned to expect delays due to half term roadworks on Esplanade
Some "much needed" resurfacing works on the Esplanade will take place during October half term with drivers being warned to expect delays.
Work will be carried out to resurface part of the westbound carriageway between Sunday 24 October and Sunday 31 October.
The road and Victoria Avenue will stay open in both directions but with a contraflow in place.
There will be signs in place to direct people to the hospital and islanders visiting the hospital are encouraged to allow for extra time.
If you are travelling to the hospital from the east, you will need to use Castle Street to get to Patriotic Street Car Park.
If you are travelling from the west, you will need to use the Inner Road to get to the Cheapside area.
People leaving the hospital on Gloucester Street and turning right to head west will need to use the contraflow lane.