Drivers warned to expect delays due to half term roadworks on Esplanade

Some "much needed" resurfacing works on the Esplanade will take place during October half term with drivers being warned to expect delays.

Work will be carried out to resurface part of the westbound carriageway between Sunday 24 October and Sunday 31 October.

The road and Victoria Avenue will stay open in both directions but with a contraflow in place.

There will be signs in place to direct people to the hospital and islanders visiting the hospital are encouraged to allow for extra time.

This resurfacing work is very much needed as some sections of the road were last improved decades ago. The team have deliberately scheduled the work through half term to minimise the disruption on the busiest section of road in the Island. I encourage Islanders, where possible, to find alternative ways of travelling and, where appropriate and allowed, to consider working from home during the week. Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Kevin Lewis

If you are travelling to the hospital from the east, you will need to use Castle Street to get to Patriotic Street Car Park.

If you are travelling from the west, you will need to use the Inner Road to get to the Cheapside area.

People leaving the hospital on Gloucester Street and turning right to head west will need to use the contraflow lane.