Jersey could get 50m firearms range for police training

Jersey could get a 50 metre firearms range for police officers to train on and the shooting community to use.

The Justice and Home Affairs Department has submitted a planning application to build a new firearms range at Crabbé.Some members of the police force are Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs) who are trained and hold a firearms license.

To hold this position they have to undergo rigorous training and refresher courses.

If the planning application is approved, it would reduce the need for officers to travel off-island to achieve and maintain the AFO status.

In order for our police force to be able to best protect islanders, we must ensure they have access to the most suitable and highest quality of training resources. I am fully supportive of this application for a new States of Jersey Police range at Crabbe. Minister for Home Affairs, Gregory Guida

Deputy Guida said it can also provide "excellent facilities to the benefit of the wider shooting community, tourists and international competitors, as well as the Ministry of Defence by being able to train on the range which will meet their standards".

The next stage includes getting planning approval.