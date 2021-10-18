Jersey hospital boss takes on Government's director of children role

The boss of Jersey's General Hospital has been appointed as the new Acting Director General for Children, Young People, Education and Skills.

Rob Sainsbury has more than 26 years of public service experience with seven at board and executive level.

He is currently the Group Managing Director for the Department of Health and Community Services.

He is responsible for leadership and management of Jersey General Hospital and the island's mental health services.

Mr Sainsbury began his career as a nurse in South Wales and rose to managerial roles and worked across NHS trusts.