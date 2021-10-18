Jersey's Minister for External Relations is currently meeting with the French Ministre de la Mer (Minister of the Sea) to try to "reset relations" between the two countries.

Senator Ian Gorst is meeting with Annick Girardin to discuss fishing licences which have been a contentious issue.

The Minister tweeted to say it has been "an opportunity to reset relations".

The fishing licence disagreement came to a head in May this year when a flotilla of French fishermen blockaded Jersey's main harbour.

Around 70 boats made the journey to express their anger and frustration.

At the end of September, unlicensed French fishing boats were given 30 days to stop fishing in Jersey waters.

The new licensing system has been introduced as a result of the new post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed between the UK and EU.

Interim arrangements allowed French boats, which previously held a Granville Bay Licence, to continue catching fish in Jersey waters while the new TCA system was being established.

The new TCA requires evidence of the "extent and nature" of previous fishing activity in Jersey waters to be demonstrated in order for a license to be granted.

The French have previously argued this is unfair as some boats do not have the computer equipment to help them prove they usually fish in Jersey waters, whilst others have recently purchased new boats so they are struggling to provide the evidence needed.