Jersey students taught about coercive control to help tackle domestic abuse

Jersey students will be taught how to spot the signs of coercive control to help tackle domestic abuse.

Experts will teach secondary school pupils what is acceptable in relationships and where to seek help and find support.

It forms part of an annual campaign launched by the Safeguarding Partnership Board (SPB) on Monday 18 October focusing on coercive control.

Coercive control can happen in any relationship and affect anyone. It is where somebody persistently controls the behavior or another person and makes it clear that if they stand up for themselves, they will be punished.

We know that coercive control can often be the starting point of abuse, building in severity over time and sometimes resulting in physical abuse. Educating islanders, particularly the younger generation of the early warning signs, is one of the strongest chances we have in combatting this and preventing future cases. Sarah Elliott, Independent Chair of the Safeguarding Partnership Board

Islanders will also be able to privately submit questions to the police about coercive control or domestic abuse generally.

People can ask the questions through Facebook Messenger between 7pm on Tuesday 19 October and 7pm on Wednesday 20 October.

The questions will be answered and shared anonymously on the police Facebook page later this week.

Artwork expressing the signs of coercive control and where to access help will be placed across the island.

There will also be artwork made by women affected by domestic abuse in Liberty Wharf in an exhibition run by Kairos Arts.

A consultation for a new Domestic Abuse (Jersey) Law was launched last week with islanders being encouraged to give their feedback.