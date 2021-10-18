Jersey's Government admits 'issues need to be resolved' over empty buildings
Jersey's government has admitted that 'issues need to be resolved' after a report found that it was not managing its property portfolio effectively.
A report published by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) suggested that prominent and culturally significant buildings which are owned by the government are not providing value for taxpayers' money.
PAC says these buildings have been lying empty for years while arguments continue over what their future use should be.
It adds that buildings which have limited financial and social value are being maintained and repaired at a huge cost, posing potential risks, liabilities and financial losses.
The committee also found that government had made no plans to ensure that all government owned properties would comply with the latest disability legislation.
Jersey's Government has welcomed the report and says it recognises that there is a issue. In a statement, it promised to reflect on the report and set out a response by 26 November.