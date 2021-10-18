Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Jersey

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Jersey after a woman was found with stab wounds at an address in St Helier.

Police were called to the private address in Valley Road yesterday at around 4 o'clock.

The woman who is in her 40's was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police say the man arrested, and the woman are known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The 48-year-old man remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police on 612612.