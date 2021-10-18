Independent review into sexual abuse and harassment in Jersey schools

Promises of anonymity in an investigation of misogyny and sexual abuse in Jersey Secondary Schools has meant perpetrators have not been able to be identified.

Sixty-eight anonymous testimonies by pupils from Jersey College for Girls exposed prolific 'sexual harassment and abuse' in the island's schools.

The testimonies were collated by pupils, removing all identifying features to ensure pupils could report their experiences without being identified.

Allegations involved students at neighbouring Victoria College and included verbal abuse, sexual and homophobic taunts, intimidating physical behaviour and online harassment.

Police reviewed the testimonies and identified 55 potential crimes, including one rape, had gone unreported.

However, Detective Superintendent Alison Fossey said the confidentiality agreement agreed by the school meant investigations could not be pursued as it was vital that the promise of anonymity was upheld.

She added the force had urged pupils to come forward but to date none had.

States of Jersey Police and children’s services were contacted to support the schools with the allegations two weeks after the testimonies were collated.

Jersey's Director of Children, Young People, Education and Skills Mark Rogers said he believed the schools had good intentions but hoped a lesson had been learnt and that support should have been asked for immediately stating ‘safeguarding should always override confidentiality’.

However pupils were praised in the review for their courage and maturity coming forward and ‘it was clear their focus was promoting a culture of change.’

School leaders and both Jersey College for Girls and Victoria College were said to be ‘shocked by the nature of the prevalence of sexual harassment and abuse highlighted in the testimonies’.

Since they came to light, both schools say they have undertaken work to improve the situation.

Staff have been put in place to supervise students en route to and from school and age appropriate assemblies have been conducted by States of Jersey Police and School and Youth Focus.

Recommendations have also been made to engage students in small group sessions to discuss harmful sexual behaviour and use a curriculum based approach to tackle a culture where reporting is perceived as snitching.

The ultimate goal being that ‘schools develop an environment where children and young people can talk to professionals about abuse.’

The report added it was ‘important to ensure momentum is sustained in the coming academic year’ and ‘the impact of the work is monitored and evaluated.’