Urgent sewer repairs at Beaumont to last five weeks

Urgent night time sewer repairs at Beaumont will be carried out over the next five weeks.

The work will be carried out at the junction of La Route de Beaumont and La Route de la Haule starting on Monday 18 October.

La Route de Beaumont is closed to uphill traffic from both La Route de St Aubin and La Route de La Haule.

An eastbound contra-flow system will be in place.

Credit: Government of Jersey

Works will be from Monday to Thursday 7pm until 6am.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday there will be no work.