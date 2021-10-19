Artwork made by women affected by domestic abuse showcased in Jersey

Play video

Artwork created by women affected by domestic abuse is being displayed in an exhibition in Jersey.

The work expresses the women's experiences of "coercive, controlling behaviours" and is being showcased in Liberty Wharf from October 18 until October 22.

The charity Kairos Arts has organised the event and also has a pop-up shop for people to buy artwork gifts with sales helping to support the charities work.

It forms part of Jersey's domestic abuse campaign in October which aims to tackle the issue.

We are passionate about helping people to express their feelings, hopes, joys and fears through the creative arts and to help restore hope, dignity and worth to people recovering from trauma, including domestic violence... This Art Installation at Liberty Wharf has been created by women affected by domestic violence intentionally to be seen by the public. Cathy Sara, founder and creative director of Kairos Arts

The theme of the art installation is 'voyage' and people who have previously worked in Kairos Arts workshops have created the work.