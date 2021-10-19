Charging bays for electric cars could be added in St Helier.

The Parish Roads Committee is considering putting the charging points in the following places:

St Mark's Residents Parking area - Chevalier Road

St Thomas' Residents Parking area - Clearview Street

Richmond Road Residents Parking area - Richmond Road

Cleveland Road

The bays would be in use between 8am and 6pm with a maximum stay of three hours.

It would revert to Residents' Parking Zone spaces between 6pm and 8am with Cleveland Road staying as 3-hour disc parking.

A public consultation has been launched and resident's views are wanted before Monday 1 November.

Email infrastructure@posh.gov.je or write to Parish of St Helier, Infrastructure Department, Town Hall, PO Box 50, St Helier, JE4 8PA - stating which location you are commenting on.