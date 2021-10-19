Charging bays for electric cars could be added in St Helier
The Parish Roads Committee is considering putting the charging points in the following places:
St Mark's Residents Parking area - Chevalier Road
St Thomas' Residents Parking area - Clearview Street
Richmond Road Residents Parking area - Richmond Road
Cleveland Road
The bays would be in use between 8am and 6pm with a maximum stay of three hours.
It would revert to Residents' Parking Zone spaces between 6pm and 8am with Cleveland Road staying as 3-hour disc parking.
A public consultation has been launched and resident's views are wanted before Monday 1 November.
Email infrastructure@posh.gov.je or write to Parish of St Helier, Infrastructure Department, Town Hall, PO Box 50, St Helier, JE4 8PA - stating which location you are commenting on.